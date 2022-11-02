Iris Law, Mica Argaňaraz and Stan Taylor Take Over Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2022 Campaign at Claridge’s

LONDON — It’s a party at London’s Claridge’s hotel in Jimmy Choo’s winter 2022 campaign, featuring British actor and model Iris Law with Mica Argaňaraz and Stan Taylor.

The winter collection was lensed by London-based photographer Angelo Pennetta, who often shoots for the likes of i-D, Dazed and Confused and The Gentlewoman.

The campaign features a Christmas theme throughout with its bright hues and festive bows. Law and Argaňaraz are wearing the pink and red Flaca sandals with the Bon Bon bag, as well as the thigh-high Flaca boots.

The quilted Avenue handbag has been translated for the merry season in plush red velvet.

Meanwhile, Taylor models the brand’s men’s offerings of the Foxley loafer in ruby red.

The campaign is accompanied by a social media hashtag: #PartyWithJimmyChoo.

In October, Jimmy Choo partnered with The RealReal to offer customers of the brand the chance to resell their shoes.

“Our partnership with The RealReal reinforces our commitment to the circular economy in addition to our established repair service,” Hannah Colman, Jimmy Choo’s chief executive officer said in a statement at the time.

“The partnership allows us to champion resale by offering our clients an opportunity to give their luxury items a second life. This partnership ties back to the goals we are committed to in our sustainability manifesto.”

The Jimmy Choo campaign is part of the brand’s ongoing quest to secure the “It” girls of Instagram. Last season, Kendall Jenner made her debut with the luxury accessories brand in its fall 2022 campaign shot by Carlijn Jacobs in Los Angeles, California.