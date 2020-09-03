New York-based shoe designer Isa Tapia has made a name for herself with finely crafted women’s footwear collections and now she is adding options for men.

The new collection of driver and loafer styes are created by hand in small batches in a family-run factory in Spain.

“I wanted to create shoes that had an understated elegance,” Tapia, who was part of the 2014 to 2016 CFDA Fashion Incubator, said. “Shoes you could dress up or down depending on your mood.”

The new styles drop in mid-October, selling on her web site as well as exclusively at J. Crew, part of the retailer’s “brands we love” program, priced between $200 to 250.