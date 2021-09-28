×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 28, 2021

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Lopez will release her first 8-bit interactive video game.

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear
Jennifer Lopez in the JLo Jennifer Lopez fall campaign. Greg Swales

Jennifer Lopez wants everyone to have fun.

Fresh off her Global Citizen Live performance in New York’s Central Park Saturday night, Lopez will launch an interactive ad campaign and video game today for her JLo Jennifer Lopez footwear collection that’s sold exclusively at Designer Shoe Warehouse in the U.S., Canada and at dsw.com. Called Hit Play, the campaign reflects the multihyphenate star’s enthusiasm for life.

The collection includes sexy platform heels with shine and textural accents, crystal-adorned sky-high boots, sneakers and booties with faux shearling details. Boots take center stage in this collection, which is inspired by Lopez’s personal style. There are over-the-knee options, ankle booties, lug soles and steep stilettos. In addition, JLo Jennifer Lopez will introduce a special Hit Play capsule collection: three limited-edition styles will launch every few weeks, custom-created by Lopez with special details and styling. The first drop features an over-the-knee boot with over-the-top chain detailing, a lucite wedge with embellished ankle wrap and a burgundy sneaker. Each is a limited-edition style.

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear
Jennifer Lopez poses for her new JLo Jennifer Lopez campaign. Greg Swales

As part of the Hit Play campaign, Lopez will release her first 8-bit interactive video game. The game, available at dsw.com/jlo, will immerse consumers in animated interpretations of the three cities Lopez calls home: New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Lopez’s custom avatar reflects Lopez’s larger-than-life persona as players advance through levels that feature a nostalgic 8-bit aesthetic and nods to Lopez’s life. Players will navigate the Jlo avatar to jump through city streets, capturing JLo Jennifer Lopez shoes for points and ultimately reaching a DSW store surrounded by her fall ’21 collection. Throughout the game, players will hear messages of encouragement through Lopez and other special surprises.

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear
Jennifer Lopez’s avatar for the interactive video game. courtesy shot.

“I designed this collection for every woman for every occasion,” said Lopez. “I can’t wait for all of us to dance, spend more time with our family and friends, and most importantly play again. I also wanted to bring an added element of excitement with the Hit Play video game — it’s time to have fun.”

To capture the essence of Hit Play, Lopez modeled her new collection in campaign imagery and video shot in a classic arcade surrounded by pinball machines, air hockey, skee-ball and other arcade games. The ads will appear on dsw.com, in DSW stores and across their social channels, as well as Lopez’s social channels.

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear
Jennifer Lopez shot at the arcade for her new JLo Jennifer Lopez footwear campaign. Greg Swales

Prices on the footwear styles range from $39.99 to $159.99.

WWD spoke with Lopez about the new campaign and what creating the interactive video and avatar meant to her.

WWD: What was the inspiration for the video game?

Jennifer Lopez: It was so much fun creating the game! It’s 8-bit so it’s got that old-school vibe with a fun and fresh twist. The game levels are inspired by my three favorite cities — New York, Los Angeles and Miami and incorporate elements of my life into each level. New York is set in the Bronx and shows the subway station I grew up riding, the L.A. level has a movie set and Miami incorporates my favorite escape — the beach. I can’t wait for everyone to check it out.

WWD: Did you have a say in how the avatar looked?

J.L.: Yes! It was a really interesting process seeing the different iterations, changing up hairstyles, adding my signature hoops and dressing her up…It was so hard to pick just one but I love how she turned out.

WWD: What outfits is the avatar wearing in the game?

J.L.: She is obviously wearing killer shoes! The final version was inspired by one of the looks in the fall ’21 campaign shoot, which I just loved and it brought the whole campaign full circle.

WWD: Do you have a lot of input in your footwear line?

J.L.: I love creating the new line each season, learning from previous collections, incorporating trends I’m into while also listening to what my fans and customers want. A beautiful shoe adds a whole new level of confidence and I want my fans to experience that feeling.

WWD: What are your favorite styles from your collection?

J.L.: There are so many that I will be wearing but if I had to choose, one of my favorites is a blue colored all-over crystal boot called the Adalynn. They’re a major statement maker. I’m also loving the Jayla bootie. You know I love a great heel but these also have a lug sole which adds a cool twist.

WWD: How does the “Hit Play” theme resonate with your life?

J.L.: I wanted to bring an element of fun to the launch of this collection. To me, Hit Play is about finding moments of joy every day, doing things you love with your family and friends, and just embracing life.

WWD: What was the experience of shooting the campaign in an arcade like?

J.L.: I fell in love with the Hit Play concept because of its optimism and focus on having fun — an arcade was the perfect way to tell that story. Arcades bring back so many happy memories — we embraced that nostalgia but did it in a modern way.

WWD: Are you a video gamer?

J.L.: I am now.😊

WWD: Do you have any new projects coming up?

J.L.: I am about to start filming my next movie, “The Mother,” but what I am very excited for is the release of “Marry Me” this coming February.

 

A Closer Look at Jennifer Lopez’s Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Look

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss Star in Coach Campaign Reintroducing Iconic Rogue Bag

Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan Star in Coach Fall 2021 Campaign

