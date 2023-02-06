×
Jimmy Choo Unveils Major Collaboration With Sailor Moon

Accessories are used as canvasses to depict iconic scenes from the original manga series, while a pair of limited-edition, made-to-order Swarovski crystal-embellished Sailor Moon boots is also on offer.

Hero image of the Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon collboration
Hero image of the Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon collboration Courtesy

LONDON Jimmy Choo is launching a collaboration with “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon,” arguably one of the most fashionable Japanese anime series in history.

The capsule is the brainchild of Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi and Naoko Takeuchi, creator of Sailor Moon.

“‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ is a unique global phenomenon — resonating across multiple cultures and languages, speaking to different generations and bringing us all together as a community. That is what drew me to this project, to celebrate 30 years of ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ through this collaboration,” Choi said.

Shoe and bag from the Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon capsule
Shoe and bag from the Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon capsule. Courtesy

She added that being able to work so closely with Takeuchi has been very inspiring.

“This collaboration underscores our shared values not just of female empowerment but for fashion’s ability to inspire inclusivity and individuality through personality and self-belief. The notion of transformation via fashion is central to Takeuchi, and clothes play a vital role in the identity of her superheroines, especially their shoes, the most powerful transformer you can step into,” Choi explained.

The capsule offers a range of footwear and accessories themed around the key characters in the series, including Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Venus, their mentor cat Luna and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon herself.

A Jimmy Choo Varenne Quad XS bag featuring a black-and-white illustration that captures the kiss scene between Sailor Moon and her love interest Tuxedo Kamen.
A Jimmy Choo Varenne Quad XS bag featuring a black-and-white illustration that captures the kiss scene between Sailor Moon and her love interest Tuxedo Kamen. Courtesy

For example, the character of Luna is reflected in a trio of black styles marked with a feline
motif: a black counterpart to the Sailor Moon boot in tech-knit with kick heel, a platform loafer and an ankle-strap platform pump in multi-hued chromatic black gloss leather.

A selection of bags and leather accessories is used as canvasses to depict scenes from the original manga series. One Varenne Quad XS bag features a black-and-white illustration that captures the kiss scene between Sailor Moon and her love interest Tuxedo Kamen, while a scene featuring all five Sailors is rendered in prismatic hues.

In a further homage to Luna, the brand offers a clutch in the shape of the feline’s face in resin, and a special version encrusted with crystals, limited to 25 pieces globally.

The Jimmy Choo made-to-order, limited-edition Sailor Moon boot.

For diehard fans, Jimmy Choo also offers a made-to-order Sailor Moon boot, featuring a signature Jimmy Choo kick heel, crescent Sailor Crystal jewel and allover Swarovski crystal embellishment. The limited-edition boot, which comes with knee-high stretch, was based on a pair of boots that debuted last June at the Sailor Moon Exhibition at the Mori Art Museum at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo.

The capsules will be available at weeklong pop-up spaces at Isetan in Tokyo from Feb. 15, Selfridges in London and China World Mall in Beijing from Feb. 14, as well as Jimmy Choo stores worldwide and online.

Pages from the anime series will be used to decorate key Jimmy Choo flagship stores around the world for the launch, and the brand also has collaborated with DJ Honey Dijon to create two original tracks inspired by the “Sailor Moon” series for a limited-edition vinyl.

