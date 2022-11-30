Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Sykes and Pi’erre Bourne

LONDON — New York’s best foot forward.

The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.

The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion.

The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America.

“Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done. I was constantly asking myself, what does it look like when these worlds, Jimmy Choo and Timberland, collide? It was an amazing experience collaborating with another woman in a creative director role,” said Campbell.

She said she was inspired by Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi’s position within the fashion and luxury space.

Pi’erre Bourne in the campaign for Jimmy Choo and Timberland’s collaboration with Harlem’s Fashion Row. Courtesy of Jimmy Choo / Timberland

The capsule collection includes seven styles for men and women available now. The most distinct styles are the two hot pink velvet boots; the classic nubuck boots with a graffiti script that reads “Jimmy Choo”; a black boot with Swarovski crystal embellishment, and a thigh-high black leather harness boot with dual styling functions, transforming into a 6-inch boot.

“Working with Harlem’s Fashion Row and Shanel Campbell brought a new dimension to the collaboration. Shanel infused the collection with her authentic New York creative lens, a true New Yorker living and breathing the heartbeat of this vibrant city. I love to mix it up by getting together with interesting creative minds, combining our DNA to create beautiful and surprising pieces,” said Choi, describing the collaboration as a celebration of urban glamour, resilience and the eclecticism of the city’s dynamic community.

The campaign shot on a New York rooftop features musician and actress Justine Sykes and rapper and producer Pi’erre Bourne. It is accompanied by an interview with Campbell.