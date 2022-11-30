×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli to Receive Neiman Marcus Award

Business

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

Business

Cyber Monday Hits Record as Discounts Drive Sales

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Sykes and Pi’erre Bourne

The collection includes seven styles for men and women.

Justine Sykes in the campaign for Jimmy Choo and Timberland's collaboration with Harlem's Fashion Row
Justine Sykes in the campaign for Jimmy Choo and Timberland's collaboration with Harlem's Fashion Row Courtesy of Jimmy Choo / Timberland

LONDON — New York’s best foot forward.

The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.

The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion.

The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America.

“Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done. I was constantly asking myself, what does it look like when these worlds, Jimmy Choo and Timberland, collide? It was an amazing experience collaborating with another woman in a creative director role,” said Campbell.

Related Galleries

She said she was inspired by Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi’s position within the fashion and luxury space.

Pi’erre Bourne in the campaign for Jimmy Choo and Timberland's collaboration with Harlem's Fashion Row
Pi’erre Bourne in the campaign for Jimmy Choo and Timberland’s collaboration with Harlem’s Fashion Row. Courtesy of Jimmy Choo / Timberland

The capsule collection includes seven styles for men and women available now. The most distinct styles are the two hot pink velvet boots; the classic nubuck boots with a graffiti script that reads “Jimmy Choo”; a black boot with Swarovski crystal embellishment, and a thigh-high black leather harness boot with dual styling functions, transforming into a 6-inch boot.

“Working with Harlem’s Fashion Row and Shanel Campbell brought a new dimension to the collaboration. Shanel infused the collection with her authentic New York creative lens, a true New Yorker living and breathing the heartbeat of this vibrant city. I love to mix it up by getting together with interesting creative minds, combining our DNA to create beautiful and surprising pieces,” said Choi, describing the collaboration as a celebration of urban glamour, resilience and the eclecticism of the city’s dynamic community.

The campaign shot on a New York rooftop features musician and actress Justine Sykes and rapper and producer Pi’erre Bourne. It is accompanied by an interview with Campbell.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Hot Summer Bags

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad