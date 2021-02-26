Designer John Geiger has created a new take on his 002 low sneaker, in collaboration with General Motors’ Hummer EV.

Called the Hummer EV 002 Low Lunar, the style’s allover print is inspired by the moon graphic lifted from the Hummer EV’s console menu, creating a futuristic silhouette.

“When I first sat in the truck and we started it, the lunar landscape start-up animation gave me the idea for doing something related to the moon,” Geiger said. “It is revolutionary for our brand, to work with GMC and the Hummer EV, and I couldn’t think of a better collaboration.”

Geiger, initially known for being football player Darrelle Revis’ business manager, launched his namesake sneaker brand in 2017. Since then, he has delivered sporty-yet-luxurious sneakers that have become favorites among today’s most stylish athletes and musicians such as singer Teyana Taylor, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and others.

Hummer’s dip into collaborations doesn’t end here, with plans to work with jeweler Greg Yuna and designer Don C, set to launch in the coming months.

The Hummer EV 002 Low Lunar retails for $320 and drops today at the Johngeigerco.com.

