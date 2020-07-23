To call french jeweler Justine Clenquet an emerging designer doesn’t quite capture it. Clenquet has been steadily bubbling up the past 10 years, building a cult following with her distinctly French take on themes like gender and the Eighties — think mismatched crystal and chain tassel earrings or sparkly body chains. And now, to coincide with her 10-year anniversary, she is adding a category to her world with the launch of her first shoe assortment.

Inspired by Eighties workwear culture, the collection comprises 12 designs, using natural hues with pops of her trademark whimsy like touches of glitter. Prices range from $290 to $405 and all styles will sell on the designer’s web site.