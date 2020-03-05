By  on March 5, 2020

Keds has a long history of being a champion for women. And today, the brand will channel that history by launching an updated version of its “Hand-book for Girls,” which first made its appearance in the Twenties.

Now called the “Keds Hand-Book for Women,” the first edition of the book, which will be printed as well as distributed digitally, is centered around the theme of power in its many iterations.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers