×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group IPO Attracting Additional Investors

Fashion

Chanel Responds to TikTok Controversy Over Advent Calendar

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort Sandals

Fashion industry veteran and Larroudé cofounder Marina Larroudé grew up wearing Melissa shoes, bringing her career full-circle.

Larroudé and Melissa's sandal collaboration.
Larroudé and Melissa's sandal collaboration. DAN LI

Fashion industry veteran and Larroudé’s cofounder and chief creative Marina Larroudé is making good on a childhood dream. She and her husband Ricardo’s direct-to-consumer shoe brand is collaborating with Melissa on a line of summer slides bearing Larroudé’s signature daisy print.

“Growing up in Brazil, Melissa was such a big part of my childhood — it’s when my lifelong passion for shoes and fashion really began,” said Larroudé.

“I have the fondest memories of going to the shoe store with Grandma to get a pair of Melissas. I wasn’t into dolls, I was into Melissas. I simply adored them and used to beg her for a new pair. They all had a special scent to them that’s such a strong sensory memory for me. When the samples arrived, the first thing I did was smell them — taking in the exact same scent I remember from my childhood,” she added of the shoe’s bubblegum scent.

The slides come in three colorways, purple or blue with white daisies or black with multicolor daisies, and are made of 100 percent recyclable PVC. Larroudé launched its daisy range shortly after its launch — affixing the material to kicky kitten heels and platform sandals. The line was scooped up by influencers and quickly sold out — contributing to Larroudé’s early viral success.

Each of the Melissa x Larroudé pairs will retail for $90 and are available on both brands’ websites starting today, as well as in Melissa’s New York and Los Angeles stores.

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad