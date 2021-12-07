Larroudé and Melissa Collaborate on Resort Sandals

Fashion industry veteran and Larroudé’s cofounder and chief creative Marina Larroudé is making good on a childhood dream. She and her husband Ricardo’s direct-to-consumer shoe brand is collaborating with Melissa on a line of summer slides bearing Larroudé’s signature daisy print.

“Growing up in Brazil, Melissa was such a big part of my childhood — it’s when my lifelong passion for shoes and fashion really began,” said Larroudé.

“I have the fondest memories of going to the shoe store with Grandma to get a pair of Melissas. I wasn’t into dolls, I was into Melissas. I simply adored them and used to beg her for a new pair. They all had a special scent to them that’s such a strong sensory memory for me. When the samples arrived, the first thing I did was smell them — taking in the exact same scent I remember from my childhood,” she added of the shoe’s bubblegum scent.

The slides come in three colorways, purple or blue with white daisies or black with multicolor daisies, and are made of 100 percent recyclable PVC. Larroudé launched its daisy range shortly after its launch — affixing the material to kicky kitten heels and platform sandals. The line was scooped up by influencers and quickly sold out — contributing to Larroudé’s early viral success.

Each of the Melissa x Larroudé pairs will retail for $90 and are available on both brands’ websites starting today, as well as in Melissa’s New York and Los Angeles stores.