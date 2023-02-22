×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Antonio Marras Lets His Imagination Run Free in Fall Collection

Business

Joan Mitchell Foundation Sends Cease and Desist to Louis Vuitton

Beauty

SoulCycle Founders Open ‘Social Relational Health’ Location

Loro Piana Opens New Italian Footwear Factory Dedicated to Its Popular White Sole Shoes

The new factory is due to the "ever increasing demand for footwear," the company said.

Loro Piana's "Summer Walk" White Sole moccasin.
Loro Piana's "Summer Walk" White Sole moccasin. COURTESY OF LORO PIANA

Loro Piana has opened a new factory primarily dedicated to the production of its popular White Sole shoes.

Located in Porto San Giorgio, in Italy’s Marche region, this is the second footwear factory for the Italian luxury company, which is located in nearby Porto Sant’Elpidio. While the company declined to share how large the factory is or how many workers are employed there, Loro Piana did tell WWD sister publication FN in a statement that the new facility is due to the “ever-increasing demand for footwear” from the brand.

“Our White Sole shoes have become one of the Maison’s hallmarks over the years, so the technology and resources available at this factory will allow us to perpetuate and elevate this legacy,” the company added.

Related Galleries

Loro Piana said that in addition to opening dedicated factories, the company is hiring local manpower and investing in dedicated training of craftsmen through in-house training to support the growth of its footwear category.

First launched in 2005 as sailing boat shoes, the style’s popularity, relying on comfort and lightness, turned them into everyday, urban footwear.

The shoe has gained even more traction online in recent years as part of the growing “quiet luxury” trend. The understated style can be seen on tech billionaires, Hollywood actors and sports stars.

The White Sole shoes come in two styles — the laceless Open Walk ankle boot and the Summer Walk moccasin.

In December, Loro Piana announced it was “taking specific legal action against those who attempt to undermine the iconic nature“ of its White Sole shoes, though declined to elaborate further at the time. Following this legal action, Loro Piana rolled out a new advertising campaign dedicated to the White Sole shoes, which “urges viewers to be wary of imitations, emphasizing the exclusivity of these iconic shoes with their instantly recognizable feel and look,” the company said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Hot Summer Bags

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Loro Piana Has A New Footwear Factory Just For White Sole Shoes

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad