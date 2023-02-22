Loro Piana Opens New Italian Footwear Factory Dedicated to Its Popular White Sole Shoes

Loro Piana has opened a new factory primarily dedicated to the production of its popular White Sole shoes.

Located in Porto San Giorgio, in Italy’s Marche region, this is the second footwear factory for the Italian luxury company, which is located in nearby Porto Sant’Elpidio. While the company declined to share how large the factory is or how many workers are employed there, Loro Piana did tell WWD sister publication FN in a statement that the new facility is due to the “ever-increasing demand for footwear” from the brand.

“Our White Sole shoes have become one of the Maison’s hallmarks over the years, so the technology and resources available at this factory will allow us to perpetuate and elevate this legacy,” the company added.

Loro Piana said that in addition to opening dedicated factories, the company is hiring local manpower and investing in dedicated training of craftsmen through in-house training to support the growth of its footwear category.

First launched in 2005 as sailing boat shoes, the style’s popularity, relying on comfort and lightness, turned them into everyday, urban footwear.

The shoe has gained even more traction online in recent years as part of the growing “quiet luxury” trend. The understated style can be seen on tech billionaires, Hollywood actors and sports stars.

The White Sole shoes come in two styles — the laceless Open Walk ankle boot and the Summer Walk moccasin.

In December, Loro Piana announced it was “taking specific legal action against those who attempt to undermine the iconic nature“ of its White Sole shoes, though declined to elaborate further at the time. Following this legal action, Loro Piana rolled out a new advertising campaign dedicated to the White Sole shoes, which “urges viewers to be wary of imitations, emphasizing the exclusivity of these iconic shoes with their instantly recognizable feel and look,” the company said.