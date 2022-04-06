Luxury Vegan Shoe Brand Piferi to Debut Bridal Capsule

Luxury, vegan label Piferi is expanding into the bridal market, with founder and creative director Alfredo Piferi’s first bridal capsule set to debut during New York Bridal Fashion Week.

“If there is very little for vegan luxury shoes for bridal, there are no competitors,” Piferi told WWD of the bridal capsule’s inception point, adding, “I wanted to create a wedding capsule that looked sharp and was not only designed as a romantic exercise….When somebody says ‘I do’ in your shoes, you become their brand for life,” the designer said. “To dress a bride on her wedding day is something that honors me.”

A style from Piferi’s bridal capsule. Courtesy

The debut bridal capsule includes 10 styles priced $650 to $1,200 in styles ranging from sleek pearl- and crystal-adorned pumps and strappy sandals to comfortable flats and platforms. The brand also noted being open to collaborating with customers on custom styles.

“We are executing lots of custom-made bridal requests, and it is something I adore. Inviting the client to the studio, listening to their dreams and designing something, especially for them, is a moment I cherish.”

A footwear style from Piferi’s bridal capsule. Courtesy

The bridal capsule will be available alongside the brand’s main collections through the brand’s e-commerce, as well as through retailers like Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Harvey Nichols, Level Shoes, Brown’s, Lane Crawford, Bloomingdale’s, On Pedder and more.