Mario Lopez to Launch Signature Footwear

ALL ABOUT ACCESSIBLE: Lifestyle branding is nothing new for “Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez, but what will be a change of pace is the upcoming introduction of a signature collection.

The actor and two-time Emmy award-winning host has teamed with SCL to roll out Mario Lopez footwear later this year. Geared for men and boys, the styles will include dress shoes as well as more casual styles, including sneakers, slippers and boots. The father of three, who keeps his 2 million Instagram followers up-to-speed about his children’s athletic pursuits, is developing a collection that will reflect his own lifestyle and personal choices.

The widely recognized Latino television personality already works with a variety of brands for a wide range of products, such as fitness ones, pet accessories, vitamins and nutritional supplements, kitchen gadgets and barbecue accessories. In terms of fashion, Lopez’s portfolio includes boys’ and infants’ apparel, men’s underwear, sleepwear and loungewear. The host of NBC’s entertainment news show “Access Hollywood” and its sister show “Access Daily” host also has a Mario Lopez fragrance. Both shows were recently renewed for three more seasons through 2025 in national syndication. Lopez also has an overall development deal with NBC/Universal.

Lopez sent the SCL team various inspirational pictures of what he thought would make sense for his line, as the company was developing the casual, dress and athletic categories, a company spokeswoman said. The footwear will retail from $50 to $70.

He considered footwear to be the next “best” progression for his “nationally growing” brand, according to the spokeswoman. “Mario has a certain affinity for footwear and felt that having stylish footwear with added comfort is the perfect complement to a man’s wardrobe.”

Like ABC’s Michael Strahan and other established TV personalities, Lopez appears to be all about building his lifestyle brand.

By teaming with SCL Footwear, he will be working with the wholesale footwear manufacturer that produces kicks for Daisy Fuentes, Goodyear, Outdoor Life and other brands. The deal was executed by ACI Licensing.

SCL’s national sales director for men and boys Danny Rosen said the company celebrates Lopez’ success and connects with him and his audience. During the 2020-2021 season — its 25th anniversary — “Access Hollywood” reportedly averaged more than 1.4 million viewers daily.