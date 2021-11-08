Dr. Martens and A-Cold-Wall Rework the 1461

Dr. Martens has reconnected with London-based experimental streetwear brand A-Cold-Wall for a second iteration of their utilitarian shoe collaboration.

With its trademark yellow stitch, grooved sole and heel-loop, the classic 1461 style was a boot for workers, initially worn by postmen and policemen — intended to be comfortable, durable and lightweight.

Reimagining the shoe through A-Cold-Wall’s lens, founder and creative director Samuel Ross has reworked the silhouette (inspired by brutalist architecture) with details such as a clear iced outsole with a cutting-edge black EVA drop-in, concealed ghillie lacing, contrast upper stitching, brushed silver metal rivets, a dual-branded footbed and a black smooth leather AirWair heel loop. All of this combines to make the 1461 both industrial and futuristic, while maintaining its heritage value.

Both brands collaborated to create a gray variation of the 1461 this past August, and this release shares many design features, with its silver hardware and a folded tongue unit.

Priced at $230, the collaboration is available at A-Cold-Wall and Dr. Martens’ e-commerce sites, as well as select retailers.

Dr. Martens x A-Cold-Wall 1461 in black.

