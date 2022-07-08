×
Friday's Digital Daily: July 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Idris and Sabrina Elba Launch S’able Labs Skin Care

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Invites Fans to Discover Their Utopia

Business

U.K. Businesses Bid Farewell to Boris Johnson, Markets Make Small Gains

Market Moments: Stadium and K-Swiss Revive Si-18 International Sneaker

The sneaker marks as the first collaboration for Stadium Goods' apparel line and launches on July 14.

Stadium x K-Swiss
Stadium x K-Swiss Courtesy Photo

Stadium Goods’ apparel line, appropriately named Stadium, will on Thursday debut its first collaboration with K-Swiss.

K-Swiss and Stadium Goods revived the K-Swiss classic tennis silhouette Si-18 International sneaker after the footwear brand discovered an archive sample in its warehouse. The partners began conversations while K-Swiss was restoring the sneaker and they decided to collaborate on a style.

The Si-18 International features Stadium Goods’ signature colors paired with original color-blocking, and a hangtag that showcases the lacing system. To celebrate the launch, the partners will open an installation at Stadium Goods’ Chicago store on the Magnificent Mile.

Greig Bennett, vice president of brand creative and head designer at Stadium Goods, said, “The vintage feel and classic tennis silhouette made sense with our modern Stadium brand aesthetic and lifestyle, and we can’t wait to celebrate the partnership with an install at our Chicago store.”

Related Galleries

Stadium Goods launched the Stadium line in March 2021 after focusing on apparel in pop-up shops at Fred Segal.

Prior to this collaboration, K-Swiss launched a sneaker with Los Angeles-based brand Bricks & Wood.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Stadium Goods to help bring back our iconic Si-18 International sneaker,” said Jon Tang, senior designer, collaborations and top tier for K-Swiss. “The Si-18 International is one of the most iconic tennis styles of all time. If you played tennis in the ’90s and early 2000s, you knew this was the tennis shoe. It’s also a pillar in the sneaker and streetwear community and this collaboration illustrates K-Swiss’ vintage style, but with Stadium Goods’ modern approach. At K-Swiss we strive to ‘look back, live forward,’ and this collaboration allows us to not only preserve our rich heritage, but also gives us an opportunity to introduce it to a new audience of sneaker enthusiasts and tennis aficionados.”

ad