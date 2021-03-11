Marsèll, the Italian brand that specializes in the production of handmade leather accessories, has teamed with Japanese brand Suicoke, reimagining its signature sandal.

The Italian house said the idea behind the project was to create a shoe that reflects the fusion between Japanese culture and Italian craftsmanship.

“We wanted to challenge ourselves and see what a Suicoke sandal would look like when created with our hands and our distinctive touch,” explained Marco Cima, creative director at Marsèll.

The result is an entirely leather sandal — meant to be genderless — mounted onto a serrated rubber sole with a square toe, with pricing still being determined.

“Marsèll is one of the few Italian brands that managed to bridge real craftsmanship and design research. By using their production, we were able to see how our most outdoor product can also be interpreted and transformed in a more artisanal and valuable way using the skills that Marsell has provided us with,” said Enrico Pasi, EMÈA director of Suicoke.

Available in five different colorways, only a limited run of 1,000 pieces have been produced. Styles will launch later this week and the sandals retail in select channels including ssense.com and nordstrom.com.

