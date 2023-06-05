Marsèll to Open First Flagship in Milan, Links With Damir Doma’s Diomene

specialist Marsèll is ready to take its next step, venturing into retail.

The brand, known for its understated and conceptual approach to , will open its first flagship on Milan’s Via della Spiga in a 4,305-square-foot space previously occupied by Porsche Design. The store is to bow in early 2024 and, according to Marsèll vice president and chief commercial officer Andrea Rossi, is part of a broader plan to open five stores in key markets in the next few years.

During Milan Men’s Fashion Week this month, the brand will also team with designer Damir Doma, who is poised to introduce a new project after a few years off the fashion circuit. Named Diomene, it will consist of a men’s and women’s ready-to-wear line. The tie-up with Marsèll will entail two co-branded styles among Marsèll’s signature shoes.

A go-to for up-and-coming and niche brands, Marsèll will also renew its partnership with Indian-born Dhruv Kapoor and London-based Daniel W. Fletcher.