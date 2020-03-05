By  on March 5, 2020

Mary Beech, former chief marketing officer and executive vice president of Kate Spade New York, has joined Sarah Flint, the direct-to-consumer luxury footwear company, as chief executive officer, a new post.

Beech reports to Sarah Flint, founder, executive chairman and creative director of the brand she launched in 2013. Flint pivoted to a direct-to-consumer model in 2017 from department and specialty store distribution, leading to triple-digit growth. By knocking out the middleman, Flint was able to reduce her prices by up to 50 percent from retail prices.

