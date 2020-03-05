Mademoiselle Chanel — her radical fashion, business nous, complicated past and chutzpah — have mesmerized many, whether or not they covet the tweed, pearls or perfume.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ In her latest book, “Chanel’s Riviera: Glamour, Decadence and Survival in Peace and War, 1930-1944” (St. Martin’s Press), Anne de Courcy looks at another important period in Chanel’s life — the time she spent on the Côte d’Azur before and during World War Two. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ In those years, the world’s most famous dress designer was up to nothing — and everything, according to de Courcy, a journalist and non-fiction author.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ De Courcy said she was impressed that Chanel went back to work undaunted, aged 70. “At that age, to have the courage to do that kind of thing! That was one of her strengths. She wasn’t trying to keep up. She did what she thought was good, and did not care what the others thought.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: Samantha Conti⁣⁣ 📸: @shutterstocknow ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #wwdeye⁣ #cocochanel ⁣ #chanel⁣ ⁣