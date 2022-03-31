Melissa and Simon Miller Collaborate on Sustainable Shoe Capsule

With references to California’s midcentury mod heyday, Chelsea Hansford of Simon Miller is fleshing out her lifestyle brand’s total look.

Shoes were added to her lineup of handbags and jaunty knit separates in 2019, and now account for a substantial part of her business.

None are as closely associated with the brand as the Bubble clog, which shot to internet fame for its wacky spin on a contentious comfort silhouette and became a must-have mid-lockdown.

Arriving just in time for spring is a water-friendly version courtesy of Brazilian label, Melissa. Made from 100 percent recyclable PVC, the five clogs on offer use Melissa’s signature “jelly” technology, which first rose to prominence during the 1990s.

“Ever since we created the Bubble clog, it’s been a dream to create a single mold rubber version. Naturally, my mind went to my nostalgic childhood favorite brand, Melissa,” Hansford said.

The Melissa x Simon Miller capsule collection Courtesy of Melissa x Simon Miller

In addition to the Bubble clog, the capsule collection includes a new slide sandal fit for lounging poolside like a modern Slim Aarons muse. Named the Cloud, it comes printed with logos, mosaic florals, and cow spots that match those in Simon Miller’s resort 2022 collection.

To celebrate the partnership, Melissa and Simon Miller will launch an installation at Galeria Melissa in SoHo, which will be open to the public from March 31 through mid-June.

“We wanted to create an immersive environment,” said Raquel Scherer, Melissa’s global manager. “With many colors and bubbles, one of the campaign inspirations, visitors will be able to have a visual and sensory experience.”

The Simon Miller and Melissa capsule collection ranges from $129 to $219 and is available to shop online on both brands’ e-commerce.

The Melissa x Simon Miller capsule collection Courtesy of Melissa x Simon Miller