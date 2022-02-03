Missoni Doubles Partnership With ACBC for Sustainable Sneakers

MILAN — Missoni and ACBC have renewed their partnership to release a second drop of sustainable sneakers.

Introduced last year, the collaboration between the Italian luxury house and the Milan-based footwear start-up, which specializes in the design and production of eco-friendly shoes, has been expanded with a limited-edition style with a vintage flair.

Dubbed Basket, the sneakers revisit an archival model designed by the brand’s founder Ottavio Missoni in the ‘90s with sustainable materials. Entirely crafted in Italy and offered both in low- and high-top versions, the sneakers feature uppers made from fruit peelings, inner lining and heels made from recycled plastic bottles and soles mixing rubber and corn-derived materials.

Presented in combinations of primary colors as well as more subdued accents in teal, lilac and light blue shades, the style also bears Missoni’s logo and signature zigzag pattern.

The Basket sneakers launched on Wednesday at Missoni and ACBC physical and online stores, retailing at 385 euros and 395 euros for the low-top and high-top versions, respectively.

The new Basket sneakers by Missoni and ACBC. Courtesy of Missoni

ACBC — the acronym standing for Anything Can Be Changed — was established by Gio Giacobbe and Edoardo Iannuzzi in 2017 via Kickstarter, and last year it became the first Italian footwear company to get the B Corp certification. The firm has collaborated with the likes of Giorgio Armani’s EA7, Alice + Olivia, Love Moschino and Save the Duck, in addition to Missoni.