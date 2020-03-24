By  on March 24, 2020

LONDON — As online retailers forge ahead and try to keep servicing customers confined to their homes, Mytheresa.com is readying the debut of an exclusive capsule with footwear designer Amina Muaddi.

Muaddi has designed a 10-piece capsule for the Munich-based e-tailer that is set to launch Wednesday online. It reinterperets some of the label’s best-selling styles with glitter, animal print and plenty of bright color, true to her decadent aesthetic.

