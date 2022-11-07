×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Moon Boot Steps Into the Upside Down With ‘Stranger Things’ Capsule

The limited-edition styles launched on Sunday, coinciding with the so-called “Stranger Things Day” that celebrates the Netflix cult show.

The Moon Boot x Stranger Things capsule collection.
The Moon Boot x Stranger Things capsule collection. Alessandro Levati/Courtesy of Moon Boot

Don’t mistake Moon Boot’s upside-down logo for a manufacturing defect.

The Italian winter boot label teamed with the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” to develop a limited-edition capsule collection, tweaking some of its features to honor the popular show in the process.

The Upside Down — the alternate dimension existing in parallel to the human world in the series — was referenced in the reversed logo as well as graphics of sinister vines evoking the dark imagery of the cult show.

What remained unchanged is the boots’ signature silhouette, with its distinctive rubber sole and trademark lacing, which for the three-item capsule was rendered in high versions in black and khaki as well as a low variant in black with red details.

The Moon Boot x Stranger Things capsule collection.
The Moon Boot x Stranger Things capsule collection. Alessandro Levati/Courtesy of Moon Boot

Priced between $200 and $225, the collection dropped on Sunday, coinciding with the so-called “Stranger Things Day,” the annual celebration of the show planned by Netflix as part of its promotional strategy. In the series, Nov. 6 marks the day Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers went missing, kicking off the sci-fi horror drama.

The footwear styles launched online on the Moon Boot website, on Netflix.shop and at a selection of global retailers including LuisaViaRoma, KaDeWe, Level Shoes, Galeries Lafayette, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Ssense and Holt Renfrew, among others.

The collaboration further cements the tie-up between the brand and the show, since Moon Boot already made an appearance in the series’ fourth season in a scene between Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers, the characters interpreted by David Harbour and Winona Ryder, respectively.

The Moon Boot x Stranger Things capsule collection.
The Moon Boot x Stranger Things capsule collection. Alessandro Levati/Courtesy of Moon Boot

Founded in 1969 by Giancarlo Zanatta — who was inspired by the boots that the Apollo 11 crew wore during the moon landing that year — Moon Boot has collaborated with several brands over the past few years, including Jimmy Choo, MSGM, Moncler, Fendi and, most recently, high-end knitwear brand Alanui.

