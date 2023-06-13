New Balance Creates New Cleat for Mets’ Francisco Lindor

Tuesday night at Citi Field isn’t only about the Subway Series, pitting both New York City baseball franchises against one another in an always highly anticipated matchup. It also marks the introduction of the second iteration of the New Balance cleat created for Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Lindor will take the field during the Mets and Yankees game wearing the New Balance Lindor 2, which features a new colorway, the Summer Storm, and performance materials including the energy return midsole foam, FuelCell, with Abzorb cushioning at the heel and forefoot. The upper features a two-strap system that allows move lockdown across the foot and a sliding closure system that fastens in less time than tying traditional laces, something Lindor specifically asked for in the shoe.

The athlete also made clear his desire for a more environmentally friendly process for the second version of his signature shoe, so no tooling dies were required for the fixed-width webbing and minimal waste was created, according to the company. In addition, by using 3D printing and embroidery, New Balance reduced the use of traditional molds and cutting dies.

“I’m so excited to show off the Lindor 2 throughout the season, starting with the Summer Storm colorway,” said Lindor. “Having an opportunity to work with New Balance on this update allows me to continue to explore my love of design. Combining the latest New Balance technology with even fresher designs, you don’t need to choose between performance and style.”

The Lindor 2 is New Balance’s most premium baseball shoe and when released to the public in July will retail for $110 for the pregame version and $150 for the cleat. It will be sold on the New Balance website.

In addition to the Summer Storm gray shoe with teal accents and a pixel green sole, the Lindor 2 collection will be offered in a Vintage Puerto Rico, Tropical Fiesta and other colorways throughout the season in cleat and pregame versions that speak to Lindor’s Puerto Rican heritage.

The New Balance Lindor 1 was introduced in 2017 and marked the Boston-based sports brand’s first baseball signature shoe and apparel collection.

“Francisco is uniquely recognized across New York City sports, culture and community, having quickly become the face of the New York Mets,” said Matt Nuzzo, senior product manager for New Balance Baseball. “Working with Francisco on updating the Lindor he wanted to ensure it could meet his demands on the field but also [be] something he could wear out after the game. He is truly redefining the future direction and possibilities of the baseball category.”