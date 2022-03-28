Nike and Polaroid Team Up on Skater Sneaker

Nike collaborations are nothing new, but the latest partnership pushes the brand into a new category: photography.

The sports brand has partnered with Polaroid on a special skateboarding shoe that is intended to shine a light on underrepresented identities in the skate community, including women, nonbinary and LGBTQ skaters from around the world.

Called the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Polaroid, the shoe incorporates Polaroid’s signature colorways and the rainbow spectrum and combines it with Nike’s heritage in the Dunk, a sneaker model popular with skateboarders.

The shoe will be available beginning on April 5.

“Collaborating with the NikeSB design team has been a dream come true,” said Ignacio Germade, Polaroid’s chief design officer. “We built on each other’s experience and creativity to develop this iconic product connecting both of our brands’ heritage. The core idea behind the design is really about light interaction. We created a shoe that combines light and shadow, black and white, divided by this beautiful spectrum of color created by intersecting three basic colors from the Polaroid spectrum — red, blue and yellow.”

To promote the collaboration, Polaroid and Nike have tapped skaters Brian Anderson and Sarah Muerle to feature in the campaign, which is intended to promote the idea that personal expression comes in many forms and outlets, according to a Polaroid spokesperson. “Being brave, vulnerable and authentic are core values that Sarah and Brian also live out, and these traits shine in the skate community where they thrive. As a female photographer and as one of the most prominent professional gay skateboarders, Sarah and Brian live out those values the brands believe in,” the spokesperson explained.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Polaroid will be available for purchase exclusively on the Snkrs app and at select skate stores for $144 beginning April 5.

This is the first collaboration between Polaroid and Nike but the photography brand has partnered with other fashion labels in the past including Yves Saint Laurent, Fendi and Lacoste.