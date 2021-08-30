×
Nordstrom Opens Golden Goose Pop-up in Manhattan Flagship

Pop-ups will be held in seven Nordstrom locations other than the flagship.

Tara Larson
Golden Goose x Nordstrom
Golden Goose x Nordstrom pop-up. Courtesy Photo

With in-person shopping back in swing, so are pop-ups, and Nordstrom just debuted a new one: A Golden Goose outpost in the middle of its Manhattan flagship, to celebrate the sneaker and fashion brand’s 20th anniversary. As part of its revolving Center Stage platform, Nordstrom is hosting the Italian luxury label from Monday through Sept. 19 in a pop-up shop that features Golden Goose’s newly launched Golden Collection as well as its Archive Collection. The Golden Collection includes ready-to-wear and accessories for men and women, including jackets, dresses, sweaters, denim, T-shirts, hats and more.

“In an era of newness, the real challenge we faced with this collection was to create a timeless wardrobe, made up of iconic garments with value lying not only in the past and in the present, but also in the future,” said Silvio Campara, chief executive officer of Golden Goose.

The Archive Collection consists of four reissues of the brand’s popular sneaker styles: Super-Star, Francy, Mid Star and Slide.

“We selected some of our most cherished styles from our archive and brought them back to life, creating an exclusive capsule collection that celebrates our exceptional sneakers heritage,” Campara said. Nordstrom decided to host the brand since, according to Sam Lobban, the retailer’s senior vice president for designer and new concepts, Golden Goose is popular with Nordstrom customers and they have been great partners.

“As soon as we saw their new ready-to-wear collection we knew we wanted to do something special to commemorate the launch — and their 20th anniversary,” Lobban said. “We are always looking for exciting new ideas to show our customers, whether it be new brands they’ve not seen before or something from one of their favorite brands they know and love. In this case, we had the opportunity to show a full wardrobe offering from one of our customer’s favorite footwear brands and to really bring the brand story to life in the process.”

Beyond the new collections, the Sneakers Maker co-creation experience offered at the pop-up will allow customers the opportunity to personalize their Golden Goose purchases with exclusive treatments and details. Golden Goose artisans will be on hand in-store to help customers create the exact look they want through a selection of charms, studs, crystals and handwritten messages.

Pieces of the pop-up and the Golden Collection will be available in seven Nordstrom locations other than the flagship, including Chicago, Vancouver and Scottsdale, Ariz.

“We’ve been building on this relationship for years and we are proud of what we achieved and created together, and we are looking forward to many exciting projects in the future,” Campara said.

