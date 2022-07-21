P.E Nation Links With Asics on Sneaker Collab

P.E Nation cofounders Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning have been expanding their presence across the fitness, fashion and lifestyle spaces with their unique yet universal street-style focus. From design collaborations to the opening of their first ​​brick-and-mortar store in Australia, P.E Nation continues to upscale its global presence, this time with a new sneaker collaboration with Asics — a capsule that encapsulates the styles of both powerhouses.

A vibrant reimagining of the GEL-1130 will be available in two colorways: the cream and black style consists of neutral cream, off-white and tan, layered with P.E Nation’s signature pops of fluorescent yellow and pink with an additional decorative lace and rivet rigging (a retro gorp core design detail), updated with a hiking element to the functional running shoe.

The cream and black Asics x P.E Nation GEL-1130.

The cream and black Asics x P.E Nation GEL-1130.

The cream and black Asics x P.E Nation GEL-1130.

The second style, the cream and “paper bag” colorway, will be exclusively available only via P.E Nation and Asics’ e-commerce sites with a minimal black and off-white color palette, infuses elements of wide mesh, layered with smoke-cloud PU and an extended raw cut tongue, and finished off with a pull-tab at the back.

Asics x P.E Nation GEL-1130, Cream/Paperbag.

Asics x P.E Nation GEL-1130, the cream and paper bag colorway.

Asics x P.E Nation GEL-1130, the cream and paper bag colorway.

With a retail price of $140, the retro running sneaker will be available for purchase on July 25 exclusively at pe-nation.com first for two weeks, following on Asics’ e-commerce site on August.