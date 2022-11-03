×
Pangaia Collaborates for the First Time With Timberland

The small capsule features a mule and the signature Timberland boots.

Pangaia timberland
Bold colors: Pangaia x Timberland Courtesy of Pangaia

LONDON — A collaboration of a colorful and sustainable nature.

Material sciences company Pangaia has partnered with Timberland on their first collection launching Thursday.

The small capsule features a mule and the signature Timberland boots in three bright shades: Galaxy Pink, Palm Green and signature Wheat, which have become house colors for Pangaia.

All the pieces in the collection have been built with an embedded sustainable factor. The boots are made from renewable materials such as responsibly grown rubber, abaca plant fiber and organically grown cotton.

Bold colors: Pangaia x Timberland
Pangaia x Timberland Courtesy of Pangaia

Meanwhile, the mules will be available exclusively at Timberland, and have been designed for circularity, with the brand asking customers to send back the product once it’s no longer in use to add it to their recycling stream.

Pangaia is donating a portion of the proceeds to their Tomorrow Tree Fund program, which supports grassroots NGOs to plant, protect and restore trees around the globe. Tomorrow Tree Fund was launched in 2020 and has planted more than 1 million trees.

In the Pangaia 2021 report, the brand outlined that they donated more than $670,000 in total to environmental and social causes. The company has also given more than $30,000 from their retail partnerships, pop-ups and internal sample sales to the Bee the Change fund, and has taken a stance against modern slavery in their internal production practices.

In March, Pangaia announced the business was venturing into wellness with a new vertical, Pangaia Health. The company rolled out the Super Super Bars, which include sweet prickly pear and goji berries.

