By  on January 31, 2020

Pierre Hardy

Pierre Hardy introduced a new skate shoe for fall and emblazoned sneakers and city boots with bandana prints — done the Pierre Hardy way, naturally. He reimagined the print by introducing geometric cubes and little cubic flowers. He was evoking a state of mind, “a feeling of youth and simplicity,” he explained.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers