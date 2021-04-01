Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Milan-based resort brand Manebí have teamed up on a footwear capsule collection hitting both brands’ stores April 5.

For the capsule, Serafini selected some of Manebí’s most iconic shoe styles, including the espadrilles and the wedged sandals with laces to wrap around the ankle, and he reinterpreted them by playing with different materials, patterns and the Philosophy logo.

“I created this collection as an ode to summer, the season of romance, adventure and free spirits. Partnering with Manebí felt very natural, as both brands embody the love for an easy way of dressing up,” said Serafini. “Together, we brainstormed and chose the best fabrics and colors that we think will make women happy all summer long.”

In particular, the designer opted for suede in a color palette including rust, as well as baby pink and baby blue; a gingham fabric in red and white and green and pink color combinations; striped cottons, as well as denim embroidered with the Philosophy logo, which also pops up on the side of some espadrilles’ soles and on the sandals’ laces. Retail prices go from 170 euros to 260 euros.

This is not the first time that Serafini teams up with a cool shoe brand. For the spring 2018 season, he collaborated with Superga for hip tennis shoes enriched with logos, glitters and pearls.

Manebí, which was founded in 2013 by Milanese friends Antonello Benati and Vera Drossopulo Bogdano, received an investment in 2019 from Milano Investment Partners, a fund management company specializing in venture growth investments. Collaborations are an integral part of its business. Previously, Manebí teamed up with a range of brands, spanning from Reina Olga and Rubinacci to Luisa Beccaria and Sergio Rossi.

