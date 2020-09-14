A nerd at heart with a penchant for an active lifestyle, Pietro Boselli — the former runway model with a Ph.D. in engineering and the founder of activewear brand Petra — was an ideal match for footwear label Scarosso, which was looking to develop its first sneakers.

Boselli — who established his brand in early 2018 drawing from his longtime passion for sports and gym workouts and his love of luxury fashion, technology and eco-friendly materials — collaborated with the Montegranaro, Italy-based shoemaker on the release of chunky-soled trainers, which hits both brands’ online shops today.

“The collaboration initiated at the right time, just as Petra was looking to develop its first sneaker and Scarosso, famous for leather men’s shoes, was looking to experiment with something more sporty and technical,” Boselli told WWD.

“The beauty of a collab is that both brands can branch out of their realm for the special project,” he added.

To be sure, the footwear style reflects the ethos of both brands. In a nod to Scarosso’s heritage, sneakers are crafted from nabuk and suede (the latter cut out in the shape of Petra’s logo), while Neoprene details add an active and contemporary twist, as does the high-performance Vibram sole.

Boselli explained he personally selected the materials and shape aiming to develop a versatile style with a futuristic touch. He expects the sneakers to tap into the needs of today’s customers. “I think that little by little, people will value quality more and more over fast fashion. A versatile, capable, beautifully designed and crafted product, which will stand the test of time. Also, a boutique product that highlights individual style over conformity,” he said.

Retailing at 240 euros, the trainers are available in light black and gray and mark Scarosso’s first foray into the category. The Italian company is best known for its men’s lace-ups and jodhpur boots.

Adding expectations to the collaboration are Boselli’s 2.7 million Instagram followers that he feeds daily with diverse and often inspiring contents. They include not only workout routines “with a very scientific approach,” but also a new series called “The Power of Reason,” which delves deeply into how our mind works and points out the pitfalls of our intuition, as well as how basic concepts of statistics can help people interpret the world better.

“Transitioning from academic [life] to social media was an interesting, fun and also challenging process,” said Boselli, still surprised about his following as he never set out to become a social media star.

Partly because of his large audience, he said he’s ready for the next stage.

“I have a lot more I want to give but it’s in the making and a surprise,” he said of upcoming projects. “I believe in staying true to yourself even in front of such a large audience. In a way, my social media platforms grew because of that, and my audience deserves authenticity,” he concluded.