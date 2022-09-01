Step It Up

After a long period of sneakers and cozy , the platform heel is staging a coup. The definitive “It” shoe from the spring 2022 runways — case in point the towering versions at Versace, Marc Jacobs or Valentino. Athleisure may be here to stay but designers are betting customers are more than ready to dress up, needing their to make a mark.

The 2022 styles are modern, colorful, whimsical, refreshed designs that bring nostalgic vibes, think “Spice World” but 2022. They counterbalance delicate dresses and laser-cut suiting, adding a bit of “heightened” contrast. And while it’s been seen on celebrities like Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo, it’s a trend with legs, seen not only on runways and red carpets, but at retail for a contemporary price. Brands like Paris Texas, Ganni, Larroudé or Amina Muaddi offer well-priced versions sure to be wardrobe staples for seasons to come.

There is a theory that shoes get higher in times of economic strife. Staked shoes from Ferragamo or Schiaparelli helped define the World War II-stricken late-1930s, and then again in the early 1970s amid the Vietnam War and energy crisis. The shoe was everywhere. And now, when the globe is once again in uncertain times, the sky-high has reemerged.

Still unsure? Look no further than one Carrie Bradshaw, the well-documented shoe horse who wore a dazzling pair of elevated heels in HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” — proof once again that what’s old, is new again and very much on trend.