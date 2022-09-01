×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Burberry Said Talking to Designers, Including Daniel Lee

Sustainability

Lawsuits and Legislation Are Trying to Clean Up Fashion’s Greenwashing Problem

Accessories

Luxury Footwear Is Standing Tall

Step It Up

After a long period of relaxed footwear, the platform heel is making a comeback.

Loeffler Randall’s Rivka knot platform sandal.
Paris Texas’ Malena sandal in orchid.
Stuart Weitzman’s Nudistcurve Hollywood Shine platform.
Larroudé’s Dolly Crystal Sandal in Rainbow.
Loeffler Randall’s Rivka knot platform sandal.
View ALL 5 Photos

After a long period of sneakers and cozy footwear, the platform heel is staging a coup. The definitive “It” shoe from the spring 2022 runways — case in point the towering versions at Versace, Marc Jacobs or Valentino. Athleisure may be here to stay but designers are betting customers are more than ready to dress up, needing their footwear to make a mark.

The 2022 styles are modern, colorful, whimsical, refreshed designs that bring nostalgic vibes, think “Spice World” but 2022. They counterbalance delicate dresses and laser-cut suiting, adding a bit of “heightened” contrast. And while it’s been seen on celebrities like Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo, it’s a trend with legs, seen not only on runways and red carpets, but at retail for a contemporary price. Brands like Paris Texas, Ganni, Larroudé or Amina Muaddi offer well-priced versions sure to be wardrobe staples for seasons to come.

There is a theory that shoes get higher in times of economic strife. Staked shoes from Ferragamo or Schiaparelli helped define the World War II-stricken late-1930s, and then again in the early 1970s amid the Vietnam War and energy crisis. The shoe was everywhere. And now, when the globe is once again in uncertain times, the sky-high has reemerged.

Still unsure? Look no further than one Carrie Bradshaw, the well-documented shoe horse who wore a dazzling pair of elevated heels in HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” — proof once again that what’s old, is new again and very much on trend.

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Hot Summer Bags

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Platform Heel Returns as Relevant Trend

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad