LONDON — Prada Group is testing the Amazon waters with the launch of its Car Shoe brand on the digital giant’s luxury platform. Car Shoe was among a handful of European luxury brands tipped to join the site known as Amazon Luxury Stores, and opened its virtual shop on Thursday with the men’s and women’s fall 2020 collection.

Car Shoe joins brands including Oscar de la Renta, Altuzarra, La Perla and Clé de Peau Beauté on the new Amazon platform, which is embedded in the Prime app, and open to customers by invitation only.

The platform is Amazon’s most significant foray yet into luxury fashion, and it is understood that other brand launches are on the way. Luxury Stores is available only in the U.S., but the plan is to extend it internationally.

Car Shoe made a discreet debut with a campaign video on Amazon Fashion social media. The short film shows a couple tooling around town, driving over bridges, and through the outdoors. The tag line is “City or Country?”

The brand is one of four fashion businesses in the Prada stable, which includes Prada, Miu Miu and Church’s.

The luxury labels that have partnered with Amazon operate their own concessions and also take advantage of the digital giant’s tech tools, infrastructure and marketing muscle.

Amazon Luxury Stores is part of a multipronged strategy by the digital giant to push further into fashion. The company supports numerous initiatives for young and emerging designers, and earlier this week it opened a stand-alone store on its U.S. site for Peter Dundas’ brand Dundas World.

An Amazon spokeswoman told WWD: “At Amazon Fashion, we are building an inspiring and innovative shopping experience so customers can shop brands they know and love, as well as discover new and emerging brands.

“We are focused on being a trusted destination for brands of all sizes, so they can share their stories in a compelling way while interacting with our highly engaged fashion customer base around the world. We’re continually growing our breadth of assortment and launching more content-driven experiences.”