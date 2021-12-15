Prince Signs License for Footwear With Pajar Canada

Prince is expanding its reach into the lifestyle footwear space.

The racquet sports-inspired brand, which is owned by brand management firm Authentic Brands Group, has licensed Pajar Canada to produce footwear under the Prince name. The collection will include off-the-court sport-inspired models that will feature heritage woven labels, terrycloth linings, lightweight injected comfort insoles along with vibrantly colored slides featuring the brand’s well-known logo.

“Pajar Canada is a highly trusted footwear operator, which brings generations of expertise to this important category for the Prince brand,” said Taryn Washenik, senior vice president, fashion, classics and outdoor at ABG. “This new partnership will help to further build out Prince’s lifestyle offerings and presents an opportunity to capture the attention of a new set of fashion tastemakers.”

The line focuses on off-the-court styles.

“We challenged our design team to create a footwear collection that authentically embodies the heritage and style of this iconic brand,” added Jacques Golbert, president of Pajar Canada. “We look forward to building the demand for Prince by incorporating unique design elements and on-trend details to this new product offering.”

The men’s and women’s footwear will be available at select specialty retailers, department stores and online beginning in next summer.

ABG acquired Prince Sports out of bankruptcy in 2010 by absorbing $65 million in debt. The brand was founded in 1970.

Pajar Canada is a fifth generation family shoe business founded in 1963 and based in Montreal. It manufactures, wholesales and retails footwear and outerwear.