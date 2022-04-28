Pro-Keds Partners With Franchise on Archival Sneaker

Pro-Keds’ twin power stripes on the upper make them instantly recognizable and have long been part of the uniforms of some of basketball’s biggest superstars. Now, the pioneer of the performance basketball shoe has partnered with basketball culture brand Franchise to reintroduce an ’80s court classic, the Skyhawk.

Franchise magazine, which was launched in April 2016, has featured artists, players and personalities of the sport, including Paul Pfeiffer, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nina Chanel Abney, Rui Hachimura and Lauren Halsey.

The new Skyhawk is a classic basketball sneaker with all the original details and the collaboration highlights several retro features — such as a rubber cupsole construction, a pebbled archival-inspired midsole and a herringbone outsole for added traction. The duo have updated it with a retro nylon padded tongue that includes a “Franchise” boxed logo in pastel pink, with the rest of the shoe done in a cream and gray tonal mix of suede, tumbled nubuck and premium leather.

This is the first time the shoe has ever been reintroduced, with the Franchise collaboration being the first model in the reintroduction collection.

Available starting Thursday and with a limited run of 60 pairs, the sneakers will retail for $110 and will be available exclusively from sneaker retailer Bodega.

