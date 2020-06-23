Puma is taking its experience in running shoes and bringing it to the golf course.

Puma Golf is introducing a new RS-G shoe that is inspired by its popular RS series of running shoes first introduced in the Eighties and recently reinvented with multiple drops on 2019 and 2020. The RS-G, which is short for Running System-Golf, offers a lifestyle aesthetic with performance attributes needed for the golf course. The upper is seam-sealed and waterproof with microfiber leather and TPU skin to keep feet try. The outsole has carbon rubber lugs to provide traction while a Fusion Foam midsole provides cushioning. There’s also a Softfoam sock liner.

“The RS-G shoes are the perfect combination of street and sports style combined with modern technologies and updates that make them relevant to today’s golfer,” said Andrew Lawson, PLM footwear for Puma Golf.

The RS-G shoes are available for both men and women in a variety of colorways. They will retail for $130 a pair and will be available online and at select retail locations.