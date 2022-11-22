×
Footwear Entrepreneur Quinto Casadei Dies at 88


The entrepreneur established the company in 1958 in the San Mauro Pascoli area, Italy’s renowned footwear hub.

Casadei's spring white Blade pump inspired by the NFT shoe style it is launching on Decentraland
Casadei's spring 2023 Blade pump inspired by the NFT shoe style it is launching on Decentraland to mark the heel's 10th anniversary. Ludovico Lambri/Courtesy of Casadei

MILAN – Quinto Casadei, the founder of the Casadei footwear label, died Tuesday from complications following an orthopedic surgery over the weekend. He was 88.

A well-reputed entrepreneur in the San Mauro Pascoli area, a footwear manufacturing hub in the Emilia Romagna region, which is also home to Sergio Rossi and Giuseppe Zanotti, among others, Casadei established the namesake brand in 1958 together with his wife Flora and brothers Rino and Nando.

Casadei was instrumental in riding the wave of Italy’s post-World War II burgeoning economy. Jump-started as a small artisanal workshop, the company originally produced affordable heeled sandals catering to tourists visiting the seaside region. It soon introduced more styles, including platforms inspired by the Swinging ’60s in London and plateau pumps or penny loafers.

The label started exporting his goods toward the end of the ’60s and into the ’70s to Germany, Japan and the U.S., and gained popularity in the Middle East in the ’80s. It opened its first flagship store in Brussels in 1977.

At one time or another, Casadei gainfully employed Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti.

In an interview with WWD earlier this year, his son, Cesare Casadei, who joined the family company in 1994 and has held the role of creative director ever since, said his father was always a guiding light, even after he retired, and recalled consulting him before introducing the signature Blade heel in 2012, for example.

A point of reference for the family, he was readying Christmas celebrations, and people close to the family said his death was unexpected.

In 2000, Casadei became a target for then acquisition-hungry Prada chief Patrizio Bertelli, a year after gaining controlling stakes in Helmut Lang, Jil Sander, Church and Fendi. Around that time, Casadei also produced some of Jil Sander’s women’s footwear in addition to its namesake line.

The acquisition never materialized and came at a time when the San Mauro Pascoli hub was targeted by luxury groups, with Sergio Rossi acquired by Gucci and Aeffe taking over Pollini.

The neighboring Sergio Rossi company said in a note that “a great Maestro has left us today. [He was] an innovative businessman and a great person. Riccardo Sciutto, Sergio Rossi Group chief executive officer, together with the entire Sergio Rossi team would like to express their sincere condolences to his family and to all Casadei’s employees.”

Casadei is survived by his son Cesare and niece Arianna Casadei, who helm the family business.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

