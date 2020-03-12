By  on March 12, 2020

After introducing 10022-Shoe, a department so large, it required its own zip code in 2007, Saks Fifth Avenue is firmly replanting its stiletto heel in the luxury footwear business with the eighth floor’s first renovation in 13 years. Now 22,600 square feet, the women’s shoe area at the New York flagship boasts 10 percent more selling space.

While it might not be immediately apparent, the new shoe area is meant to evoke Central Park, with tree trunk tables — both abstract and representational — display fixtures that echo rock formations, and a series of poles that could be interpreted as trees with a little imagination, their leaf-shaped shelves holding shoes.

