Sam Edelman Pops Up in Palm Beach

Sam Edelman has landed in Palm Beach, Florida, with a new pop-up program.

“It’s a wonderful time to have a presence in the Palm Beach area and bring an experience to our customer that embodies the brand’s equestrian heritage and aspirational fashion lifestyle,” Edelman said of the debut of the pop-up at The Colony Hotel.

Running through Sunday, this will be the first of a series of pop-up shops celebrating 15 years of the brand’s signature Gigi sandal and summer 2023 collection, along with a mix of programming.

“It has been an honor to speak to our customer in Wellington at the ultimate equestrian competitions and now to be popping up at The Colony Hotel, which is the epitome of the Palm Beach luxury lifestyle,” he said.

On Friday, the pop-up will be the location for a talk with Sam Edelman’s cofounder, fashion director, and photographer Libby Edelman and The Colony’s artist-in-residence Katy Ferrarone for a guided discussion cohosted by Modern Luxury media, exploring each creative’s work and discuss the positive impact of female creatives in the worlds of art, fashion and design.

Saturday sees the space transform into L’Hotel Gigi Flower Market, led by local Palm Beach floral design team Elspie+Molly. Guests will be able to take home bespoke floral arrangements using elements inspired by Sam Edelman’s latest collection.

The brand will continue to mark the spring-summer collection, hosting pop-ups and brand activations in key warm weather destinations over the course of both seasons.