On the heels of her sixth year in business, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker will open its first flagship this April at 31 West 54th Street in New York, the longtime location of the Manolo Blahnik boutique, the shop where Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw shopped in “Sex and the City.”

The 1,350-square-foot salon will be located on the ground floor of one of the privately owned townhouses with an outside garden. The SJP corporate offices and the new showroom will be adjacent. The new location will replace the brand’s current pop-up shop at 6 West 52nd Street and a previous showroom on lower Fifth Avenue.

As reported last April, Parker’s partner, George D. Malkemus III, former president of Manolo Blahnik USA, and Anthony Yurgatis, the company’s vice president, didn’t renew their licensing agreement of 37 years with Blahnik. The luxury shoe company took over its North American business on Jan. 1. Last November, Blahnik shuttered the West 54th Street store and plans to open a women’s and men’s store at 717 Madison Avenue in New York this spring.

Malkemus owns the West 54th Street location.

Parker’s space will be furnished with Lucite fixtures highlighting the collection’s bold colors and unusual fabrications. It will feature Parker’s bestselling shoe styles, all handmade in Italy, in addition to fashion styles. The shop will also showcase the full range of SJP accessories, including sunglasses, fragrances, candles, books, and beach towels.

“This new and beautiful home is particularly sentimental, for all the obvious reasons,” said Parker. “The memories of time spent over the years with George and the affection for the address’ history only inspire me more so to create a destination that is warm, hospitable and deserving of such a coveted location. We look forward to welcoming our returning customers, opening our door to new customers and creating a space where all are welcome.”

Malkemus added “I’m so over-the-moon to have my partner Sarah Jessica join me in our new Manhattan home, one where I’ve enjoyed may years of happiness in Midtown right opposite the Museum of Modern Art.” The store will be open daily beginning this spring.

Parker and Malkemus launched their SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker contemporary collection in early 2014. The brand currently has a location at the South Street Seaport in addition to the West 52nd Street pop-up, with six more stores globally in places including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

For more stories:

Sarah Jessica Parker Wants to Take You Shoe Shopping

Manolo Blahnik to Open New Manhattan Store