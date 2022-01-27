Saucony Originals Launches Veg Tan Sneaker Pack

To kick off 2022, Saucony, the global running lifestyle and high-performance sportswear brand, continues to satisfy savvy and casual consumers’ hunger for lifestyle-oriented footwear.



The New England-based brand has launched the Saucony Veg Tan Pack, which features three Originals styles in a limited-edition colorway, all in unisex sizing.

Designed with minimalism in mind, the sneaker pack comes in a trio that consists of the Saucony Shadow 6000, the Saucony Jazz Court and the Saucony Jazz 81.



At the heart of the range is the use of vegetable-tanned leather, which soaks in natural tannins to affect the unique color and character and forms the base of the sneaker, creating a natural and eco-friendly cushion ensuring die-hard fans of the models will be able to enjoy a familiar ride from the limited-edition sneakers, while natural wax makes up the laces.

“We remain fully committed to minimizing our footprint, using more recycled, natural, or other eco-friendly materials wherever possible,” said Anne Cavassa, Saucony president. “The Veg Tan pack, spotlighting the iconic Jazz 81, Jazz Court and Shadow 6000, represents the best of the brand’s 123-year heritage; now with biodegradable leather, this beautiful classic trio inspires further self-expression in an authentic, planet-friendly and distinctively Saucony style.”

The Veg Tan pack will be available in a limited quantity on Saucony’s e-commerce site and will be priced at $100 for the Jazz 81 model (starting Feb. 4), $120 for the Shadow 6000 (launching on Feb. 16) and at $110 for the Jazz Court, which will only be available at select retailers in February 2022.