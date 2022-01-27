×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino Couture Spring 2022

Business

Tod’s Shares Jump Following Strong 2021 Sales Figures Report

Fashion

Harmont & Blaine’s CEO on Brand’s Next Chapter

Saucony Originals Launches Veg Tan Sneaker Pack

The running lifestyle brand has launched a limited-edition sneaker capsule made from vegetable-tanned leather as it continues to look toward more sustainable methods.

Saucony Originals Veg Tan Pack
Saucony Originals' Veg Tan Pack.

To kick off 2022, Saucony, the global running lifestyle and high-performance sportswear brand, continues to satisfy savvy and casual consumers’ hunger for lifestyle-oriented footwear.

The New England-based brand has launched the Saucony Veg Tan Pack, which features three Originals styles in a limited-edition colorway, all in unisex sizing.

Designed with minimalism in mind, the sneaker pack comes in a trio that consists of the Saucony Shadow 6000, the Saucony Jazz Court and the Saucony Jazz 81.

At the heart of the range is the use of vegetable-tanned leather, which soaks in natural tannins to affect the unique color and character and forms the base of the sneaker, creating a natural and eco-friendly cushion ensuring die-hard fans of the models will be able to enjoy a familiar ride from the limited-edition sneakers, while natural wax makes up the laces.

“We remain fully committed to minimizing our footprint, using more recycled, natural, or other eco-friendly materials wherever possible,” said Anne Cavassa, Saucony president. “The Veg Tan pack, spotlighting the iconic Jazz 81, Jazz Court and Shadow 6000, represents the best of the brand’s 123-year heritage; now with biodegradable leather, this beautiful classic trio inspires further self-expression in an authentic, planet-friendly and distinctively Saucony style.” 

The Veg Tan pack will be available in a limited quantity on Saucony’s e-commerce site and will be priced at $100 for the Jazz 81 model (starting Feb. 4), $120 for the Shadow 6000 (launching on Feb. 16) and at $110 for the Jazz Court, which will only be available at select retailers in February 2022.

Saucony Originals Veg Tan Pack
Saucony Originals’ Veg Tan Pack.
Saucony Originals Launches Veg Tan Sneaker
Saucony Originals’ Veg Tan Pack.
Saucony Originals Launches Veg Tan Sneaker
Saucony Originals’ Veg Tan Pack.
Saucony Originals Launches Veg Tan Sneaker
Saucony Originals’ Veg Tan Pack.
Saucony Originals Launches Veg Tan Sneaker
Saucony Originals’ Veg Tan Pack.
Saucony Originals Launches Veg Tan Sneaker
Saucony Originals’ Veg Tan Pack.
Saucony Originals Launches Veg Tan Sneaker
Saucony Originals’ Veg Tan Pack.
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad