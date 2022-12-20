Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group as New Footwear Licensee

Scotch & Soda has a new footwear partner.

The Amsterdam-based brand has signed a licensing deal with Bos Group International for the design, production and distribution of the brand’s footwear collections for men, women and children worldwide.

Starting this month, Bos will oversee the wholesale deliveries for Scotch & Soda’s spring 2023 collections before developing and selling the fall assortment and subsequent collections.

A family-owned business based in Weert in the Netherlands that has been in the footwear business since 1982, Bos is assuming the licensing operation following Scotch & Soda’s termination of its deal with HS Footwear GmbH, part of Osnabrück-based Hamm Group. Under the new arrangement, Peter Frericks will become the head of global sales and brand manager for the brand under the Bos umbrella.

The footwear will feature details that are intended to offer a sense of freedom and playfulness that target both the classic and trendy customer.

Frederick Lukoff, chief executive officer of Scotch & Soda, said: “We are happy to announce our license partnership with Bos Group International. With their extensive experience in footwear design, production and distribution, they will be a valuable partner in our strategy to strengthen our core markets, all while expanding in new promising regions of the world for the category. We are looking forward to developing a close collaboration with them, tailored to our brand’s values inspired by the free spirit of Amsterdam.”

Ruben Bos, director of Bos Group International, added, “As a Dutch-based family company, we are proud to become a member of the Scotch & Soda family. Scotch & Soda is a fantastic brand and will support our national and international growth ambition. We are looking forward to making this a very successful and long-term partnership.”

Scotch & Soda has been producing footwear since 2018. The collections feature an average of 15 styles for women, 10 for men and five for kids each season, including the Plakka, Vivex and Celest sneakers. Prices range from 90 to 110 euros for the children’s styles, and 110 to 299 euros for adults. The shoes are sold at the company’s retail stores and are also wholesaled.