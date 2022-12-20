×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior to Unveil ‘Designer of Dreams’ Exhibit in Tokyo

Fashion

Valentino, Haider Ackermann for Gaultier Among Haute Couture Highlights

Fashion

Moncler Genius Headed to London Fashion Week in February

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group as New Footwear Licensee

The Netherlands-based manufacturer will take over the design and distribution of the collection beginning this month.

Scotch & Soda's footwear
A look from Scotch & Soda's footwear collection. courtesy

Scotch & Soda has a new footwear partner.

The Amsterdam-based brand has signed a licensing deal with Bos Group International for the design, production and distribution of the brand’s footwear collections for men, women and children worldwide.

Starting this month, Bos will oversee the wholesale deliveries for Scotch & Soda’s spring 2023 collections before developing and selling the fall assortment and subsequent collections.

A family-owned business based in Weert in the Netherlands that has been in the footwear business since 1982, Bos is assuming the licensing operation following Scotch & Soda’s termination of its deal with HS Footwear GmbH, part of Osnabrück-based Hamm Group. Under the new arrangement, Peter Frericks will become the head of global sales and brand manager for the brand under the Bos umbrella.

Related Galleries

The footwear will feature details that are intended to offer a sense of freedom and playfulness that target both the classic and trendy customer.

Frederick Lukoff, chief executive officer of Scotch & Soda, said: “We are happy to announce our license partnership with Bos Group International. With their extensive experience in footwear design, production and distribution, they will be a valuable partner in our strategy to strengthen our core markets, all while expanding in new promising regions of the world for the category. We are looking forward to developing a close collaboration with them, tailored to our brand’s values inspired by the free spirit of Amsterdam.”

Ruben Bos, director of Bos Group International, added, “As a Dutch-based family company, we are proud to become a member of the Scotch & Soda family. Scotch & Soda is a fantastic brand and will support our national and international growth ambition. We are looking forward to making this a very successful and long-term partnership.”

Scotch & Soda has been producing footwear since 2018. The collections feature an average of 15 styles for women, 10 for men and five for kids each season, including the Plakka, Vivex and Celest sneakers. Prices range from 90 to 110 euros for the children’s styles, and 110 to 299 euros for adults. The shoes are sold at the company’s retail stores and are also wholesaled.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Hot Summer Bags

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Scotch & Soda Taps Bos Group International as New Footwear Licensee

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad