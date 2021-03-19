Sergio Rossi is enlarging its product offering with a new shoe line.

Named Sì Rossi, the collection, debuting with the spring 2021 season, targets a younger audience thanks to a bold design and slightly more accessible price points.

For the new collection’s first lineup, Sergio Rossi looked at 1970s silhouettes to deliver sandals, pumps and mules featuring squared toes, platforms and chunky, sculptural heels. Crafted from napa or suede, the shoes are worked in a color palette that spans from neutral tones of nude, brown and black to bright red, light blue and acid green.

The first Sì Rossi collection, which retails from 385 euros for the more basic sandals to 557 euros for ankle strap heels, will be available starting from the end of the month at Sergio Rossi flagships and its online store, as well as at a range of multibrand boutiques and department stores, including Antonia in Milan, The Room Hudson Bay in Toronto and Vancouver, 51 East in Doha and at Bloomingdale’s Kuwait.

As reported in January, there is speculation about a possible M&A deal for the Sergio Rossi brand. The footwear company is currently controlled by European investment house Investindustrial, which took control of the brand in December 2015 from Kering.

Sergio Rossi, which closed 2020 with revenues of 60 million euros, currently operates 48 stores worldwide.

