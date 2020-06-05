With the summer season fast approaching, Sergio Rossi is gearing up to officially launch on Tuesday its latest srAddiction capsule, developed in collaboration with Milan-based footwear label Manebì.

Established in 2013 by friends Vera Drossopulo Bogdano and Antonello Benati, Manebì is building a name for itself on the international fashion scene with footwear and beachwear collections injected with a joyful resort vibe. In March 2019, Milano Investment Partners, a fund management company that specializes in venture growth investments, acquired a minority stake in the company through a capital increase to accelerate the label’s international expansion. Manebì currently operates eight stores and two additional boutiques, in the Sicilian beach resort Taormina and in Saint Tropez, will open next week.

“The post-COVID era marks an opportunity for those who want to act with audacity and without fear. The collaboration with Manebí embodies this attitude, the juxtaposition of two different Italian brands creating a modern product made for summer lovers,” said Sergio Rossi chief executive officer Riccardo Sciutto. “It’s a crucial step for me, because today more than ever, we must move in a smart way to reach our clients, bringing fresh energy to the brand.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Picturing Change: Black Lives Matter Protests Across America

In keeping with the signature Manebì aesthetic, the new srAddiction capsule includes flat espadrilles embellished with Sergio Rossi logo laces, wedged sandals crafted from glitter fabrics and decorated with crystal silver studded details, as well as suede styles in a palette of brown and black peppered by turquoise and coral stones.

“The Sergio Rossi + Manebí capsule is a love letter to Italy and its women, created with the desire to bring each of them to breathe the joy of the summertime,” said Drossopulo Bogdano. “The collaboration with Sergio Rossi perfectly represents the contrast between the know-how of a brand that is the history of fashion and the young and adventurous soul of Manebì. A story that today is even more beautiful to tell together, in order to share a message of positivity and collaboration in such a unique moment that has made us rediscover the strength that we have when we’re united.”

The capsule, which will retail at between 175 euros to 295 euros, will be available starting from Tuesday at the Sergio Rossi online store, as well as selected Sergio Rossi boutiques and the Manebì shops.

Sergio Rossi officially kicked off the srAddiction project in May 2019 by launching a first capsule in collaboration with Milanese fashion and interior designer Marta Ferri. This was followed by other lineups developed with Net-a-porter, as well as New York-based designers Rosie Assoulin and Adam Lippes.

At the end of May, Sergio Rossi debuted the Wonder Machine pop-up store on Milan’s Via Montenapoleone. Inspired by Gary Card’s installation made for the luxury footwear brand during Milan Fashion Week in February 2019, the temporary shop will be open for 12 months.