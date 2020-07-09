Jazmin Veney, founder and creative director of shoe line Arch NYC, is a triple threat. Not only does she run her own footwear business, she’s also the host of She.Radio and works in luxury marketing in New York.

Veney launched Arch NYC in 2018 and describes the brand as feminine, dramatic, edgy and posh, and her #ArchAddict customers as “ambitious, confident women who appreciate quality footwear at an affordable price.” Her heeled sandals, thigh highs and classic booties are daring and made for “women who take up space.”

Though Veney shared with WWD that the spring 2020 collection was canceled because of COVID-19, demand from customers has resulted in the release of the Onyx shoe, a style that can be worn as a strappy sandal or mule, available for preorder now to be delivered this month. As equality is a pillar to the brand, Veney has pledged to donate a portion of proceeds to various organizations that are fighting against social and racial injustices.