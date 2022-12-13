×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Hailey Bieber Is Building a Beauty Brand That’s Meant to Last

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Kering and L’Occitane Group Launch Climate Fund for Nature at COP15

Men's

Paul Stuart’s New CEO on His Game Plan for Growth

Swarovski and Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Exclusive Skateboard

The Italian brand’s signature Super-Star sneakers underwent a dazzling (and pricey) makeover.

The limited-edition Super-Star sneakers included in the Golden Goose for Swarovski Creators Lab collection.
The limited-edition Super-Star sneakers included in the Golden Goose for Swarovski Creators Lab collection. Courtesy of Swarovski

MILAN Swarovski’s platform for collaborations, Swarovski Creators Lab, and high-end sneaker brand Golden Goose have joined forces to release an exclusive and — needless to say, sparkly — capsule collection.

The limited-edition range includes two new versions of the Italian brand’s signature Super-Star sneakers. Inspired by the skate scene in Los Angeles and known for its artfully distressed appearance, the footwear style underwent a dazzling makeover by being covered in Swarovski crystals of different sizes and cuts.

A version in white leather with white suede stars, heel tabs and inserts was embellished with clear crystals, while an even flashier option handcrafted in pink suede had matching stones and contrasting inserts.

Related Galleries

The limited-edition Super-Star sneakers included in the Golden Goose for Swarovski Creators Lab collection.
The limited-edition Super-Star sneakers included in the Golden Goose for Swarovski Creators Lab collection. Courtesy of Swarovski

An exclusive, black-and-white skateboard with a bejeweled design inspired by the Golden Goose flag was added to the range as a collectible art piece.

Dropping this week, the white sneakers will be available in 250 pieces, while the pink ones will be limited to only 100 pairs. Both versions will retail at 1,850 euros, with the former colorway available online and in select stores of both brands, while the latter style launches only at Swarovski channels. Available in just 10 pieces, the skateboards will be exclusive to the Austrian brand with a price tag of 5,000 euros each.

The partnership with Golden Goose marks the first time that a Swarovski Creators Lab product will be released in China, too.

The special skateboard included in the Golden Goose for Swarovski Creators Lab collection.
The special skateboard included in the Golden Goose for Swarovski Creators Lab collection. Courtesy of Swarovski

Launched last year, Swarovski’s platform dedicated to creating cutting-edge designs and collectible items in collaboration with international brands already counts a long roster of partnerships. Previous tie-ups resulted in special Amina Muaddi and Aquazzura sandals, Judith Leiber handbags, Nike Women’s Air Force 1 LXX sneakers, a FAO Schwarz nutcracker statuette and a crystallized basketball developed with streetwear brand Market. In October, Swarovski Creators Lab also embarked on its first ready-to-wear collaboration with Advisory Board Crystals.

As for Golden Goose, the brand has recently launched a series of projects, especially Stateside. Most recently, the company cut the ribbon of a new 5,600-square-foot circular store in SoHo, marking the first “Forward Store” in New York and second overall, as the sustainable format opened in Milan earlier this year. Before that, the brand touched down in L.A. to celebrate skate culture by taking over the Pink Motel in Sun Valley for an event that drew the likes of U.S. Olympian skateboarder Cory Juneau, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Ashley Park, among others. The same week, the company made headlines for acquiring its main supplier, IFT-Italian Fashion Team.

The Golden Goose for Swarovski Creators Lab collection.
The Golden Goose for Swarovski Creators Lab collection. Courtesy of Golden Goose

Established in 2000, Golden Goose has more than 160 direct stores, in addition to strong online and wholesale distribution. In 2021, the brand’s revenues jumped 45 percent to 385.6 million euros, representing a 46 percent improvement versus 2019.

In 2020, the company was acquired by private equity fund Permira from the Carlyle Europe Buyout fund with a price tag pegged at 1.28 billion euros.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Hot Summer Bags

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Swarovski, Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Skateboard

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad