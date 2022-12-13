Swarovski and Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Exclusive Skateboard

MILAN — Swarovski’s platform for collaborations, Swarovski Creators Lab, and high-end sneaker brand Golden Goose have joined forces to release an exclusive and — needless to say, sparkly — capsule collection.

The limited-edition range includes two new versions of the Italian brand’s signature Super-Star sneakers. Inspired by the skate scene in Los Angeles and known for its artfully distressed appearance, the footwear style underwent a dazzling makeover by being covered in Swarovski crystals of different sizes and cuts.

A version in white leather with white suede stars, heel tabs and inserts was embellished with clear crystals, while an even flashier option handcrafted in pink suede had matching stones and contrasting inserts.

The limited-edition Super-Star sneakers included in the Golden Goose for Swarovski Creators Lab collection. Courtesy of Swarovski

An exclusive, black-and-white skateboard with a bejeweled design inspired by the Golden Goose flag was added to the range as a collectible art piece.

Dropping this week, the white sneakers will be available in 250 pieces, while the pink ones will be limited to only 100 pairs. Both versions will retail at 1,850 euros, with the former colorway available online and in select stores of both brands, while the latter style launches only at Swarovski channels. Available in just 10 pieces, the skateboards will be exclusive to the Austrian brand with a price tag of 5,000 euros each.

The partnership with Golden Goose marks the first time that a Swarovski Creators Lab product will be released in China, too.

The special skateboard included in the Golden Goose for Swarovski Creators Lab collection. Courtesy of Swarovski

Launched last year, Swarovski’s platform dedicated to creating cutting-edge designs and collectible items in collaboration with international brands already counts a long roster of partnerships. Previous tie-ups resulted in special Amina Muaddi and Aquazzura sandals, Judith Leiber handbags, Nike Women’s Air Force 1 LXX sneakers, a FAO Schwarz nutcracker statuette and a crystallized basketball developed with streetwear brand Market. In October, Swarovski Creators Lab also embarked on its first ready-to-wear collaboration with Advisory Board Crystals.

As for Golden Goose, the brand has recently launched a series of projects, especially Stateside. Most recently, the company cut the ribbon of a new 5,600-square-foot circular store in SoHo, marking the first “Forward Store” in New York and second overall, as the sustainable format opened in Milan earlier this year. Before that, the brand touched down in L.A. to celebrate skate culture by taking over the Pink Motel in Sun Valley for an event that drew the likes of U.S. Olympian skateboarder Cory Juneau, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Ashley Park, among others. The same week, the company made headlines for acquiring its main supplier, IFT-Italian Fashion Team.

The Golden Goose for Swarovski Creators Lab collection. Courtesy of Golden Goose

Established in 2000, Golden Goose has more than 160 direct stores, in addition to strong online and wholesale distribution. In 2021, the brand’s revenues jumped 45 percent to 385.6 million euros, representing a 46 percent improvement versus 2019.

In 2020, the company was acquired by private equity fund Permira from the Carlyle Europe Buyout fund with a price tag pegged at 1.28 billion euros.