×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Mugler H&M Collection Guide: The Clothes, the Models and How to Shop

Fashion

Jacquemus Lands on Lake Como With Picture-perfect Pop-up

Business

Allbirds Cofounder Takes on New Role as Company Cuts More Jobs

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

The footwear veteran tapped her 21-year-old daughter for a series of mary janes and ballet flats, out in time for Mother's Day.

Tamara and Minty Mellon shoe collaboration
Tamara and Minty Mellon shoe collaboration. courtesy of Tamara Mellon

Minty Mellon remembers her first trip to a shoe factory, around the age of 12. 

“I just loved following her around and being an assistant, making swatch cards of all the fabrics and keeping it organized,” she recalled of tagging along with mother Tamara Mellon on work trips. “It was kind of clear from an early age that I loved it. I loved going to the Jimmy Choo offices; I remember getting my first pair of heels when I was like 9 or 10 — the mini heels.” 

Tamara and Minty Mellon shoe collaboration
Tamara and Minty Mellon shoe collaboration. Courtesy of Tamara Mellon

Fast forward nearly a decade, and mother and daughter have released a collaboration under the Tamara Mellon brand, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Related Galleries

The capsule — consisting of a mary jane style and a ballet flat, both priced at $295 — was born from Minty’s practical needs as a student at NYU in downtown Manhattan. 

“Last summer I was in New York working, and I realized that my friends and I were kind of stuck in this cycle of boots and sneakers,” said Minty. “We would go to dinner, walk around, and I would always want a shoe where I could dress up my outfit a bit more. So I went to my mom and thought it could be something fun we could do together.” 

The two styles, named the Minty Ballerina and the Minty Mary Jane, are a slight departure from the brand’s usual offerings, which tend to focus on heels (its bestsellers are strappy sandals with a pillow-top insole designed to make high heels more comfortable). 

“What is so interesting about working with Minty is that I get perspective on what her generation wants,” said Tamara. The Jimmy Choo cofounder started her eponymous line in 2013 after departing from the brand in 2011. 

That perspective hints at a lack of interest in high heels for Gen Z — at least for now. 

Tamara and Minty Mellon shoe collaboration
Tamara and Minty Mellon shoe collaboration. courtesy of Tamara Mellon

“Heels at my age…I don’t know what it is but none of my friends and I wear them,” said 21-year-old Minty, who is a junior at NYU’s Gallatin School, studying fashion business. “I don’t know if it’s post-COVID[-19], or we’re just too young; it’s maybe a slightly more mature look for our age. I think also being downtown there is such an emphasis on walking around all the time. We might grow into [heels] in a couple of years.”

For the capsule’s campaign, the elder Mellon let her daughter take the lead, with Minty tapping fellow NYU coed Grace Burns for a series of photos shot on film and collaged together. Another series by Katherine Goguen shows Minty and two of her friends in various New York City scenes, from a late-night bodega run to a graffiti stoop sitting and even a run on mom’s closet, all while wearing the capsule’s mary janes and ballet flats with miniskirts and sheer hosiery. 

“Minty sent me a mood board of what she wanted so I could really get a visual. But she really did all of the work,” said Tamara. “She picked the last shapes, the materials, the colors. We made samples. Minty did the fittings herself, we sent the samples to her apartment.” 

In real life, mother and daughter said they plan to wear the heels to suit their own personal styles: the elder in a tailored pant, T-shirt and ballerinas; the younger in baggy jeans and a tank. 

“I have been secretly wearing them every day,” said Minty.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Hot Summer Bags

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tamara and Minty Mellon Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad