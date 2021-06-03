Luxury footwear brand Tamara Mellon has tapped Supermodel Irina Shayk for a summer collaboration.

The capsule collection is made up of three styles — the Sand Dune, an edgy flatform sandal with adjustable buckles; the Sun Valley, a high-heeled sandal featuring a lug sole platform; and the Escape, a summer slouch boot.

“Irina embodies strength, beauty, humor and has a great sense of style. We worked together to capture her energy and her effortless style in this collection. Each style was thoughtfully designed to be sexy, edgy, and comfortable enough for women to keep going forward in life,” Mellon, a cofounder of Jimmy Choo before launching her own brand, said of the partnership.

The collection is available only on tamaramellon.com and in Tamara Mellon stores in New York and Los Angeles. The capsule launched with the Sand Dune this week, with additional drops coming throughout the month of June.

“I love the Tamara Mellon brand and Tamara’s vision. Being female-founded, and with 81 percent female employees, it truly supports the power of women. I’m happy to be a part of the mission and to collaborate with her,” the supermodel said of the collection.

