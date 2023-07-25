The Edit Ldn Teams with Harrods on Rare Sneakers Exhibition

LONDON — The Edit Ldn, the fast-growing sneaker resale platform founded by Moses Rashid, is launching a rare sneakers exhibition with Harrods on the men’s floor from Aug. 3 to 6.

The reseller first launched a successful concession within the Kurt Geiger shoe department in Harrods in 2021, and now it’s on both the men’s and kid’s floors. With this exhibition, The Edit Ldn is looking to bring legendary pairs that one finds at exclusive auctions or reads about in the tabloids into the public eye.

Highlights in the showcase include the Nike Air Jordan 1 Chicago 1985; Nike Air Jordan Jordan 4 Travis Scott Purple Friends & Family; Nike Air Yeezy 2 SP Red October; Nike Air Yeezy 2 NRG Solar Red, as well as the 1984 Air Ship, the model that inspired the Jordan 1 Chicago.

“The Travis Scott Jordan 4 Purple Friends & Family pair, there was an undisclosed amount of these made and were only available for friends and family of Scott himself. And of course the Jordan 1 High Chicago 1985, you’ll see in the film ‘Air,’ which is the most iconic and known piece. [These are all] beautiful pieces that you’d most likely not see again,” Rashid said in an interview with WWD.

The Travis Scott Jordan 4 Purple Friends & Family pair Courtesy of The Edit Ldn

He confirmed that all items in the exhibition are available for sale, with the price of the rarest pair set at 60,000 pounds.

“For those buying on the day, they won’t be buying sneakers as such, they’ll be buying collectible art pieces,” Rashid claimed.

To procure these rare pairs, Rashid partnered with Sneaker Denn, an online Nike Dunks seller founded by Dennis Mazur, who has spent the past three years building one of the most enviable sneaker collections in London.

The Edit Ldn’s in-house authenticators have been working for the last six months as well, preparing information and reviewing documents on each shoe in the collection.

“Authentication is a real science that ranges from putting shoes through UV light scans, checking for stitching consistency, and even how the sneakers smell to the box labels and paper,” Rashid added.

A personal favorite in the mix for him would be the Ari Menthol 10, as only 250 pairs were made worldwide and The Edit Ldn has them in brand-new condition in a cigarette box, with accessories including a T-shirt and posters.

The pair is being described as “one of the most legendary bootlegs of the sneaker culture.” The style, based on Air Force 1, was released by artist Ari Saal Forman in 2006 as a commentary on how big tobacco and Nike marketed toward customers in similar ways.

Rashid noted that he has been planning the exhibition since the beginning of 2023, and the collection “had been curated to the highest level,” with support from both Kurt Geiger and Harrods.

“Both of them are fully behind it with all expected forms of marketing from social posts, email marketing and private client appointments with their top 1 percent of clients,” Rashid said. “They are also helping us host the private previews, which will give a first peek to those that have shown interest in buying the pieces before release. Ultimately, we’re collectively delivering a never done before experience in Harrods.”

Historically, August is one of the busiest months for Harrods, as affluent Middle Eastern and Asian consumers flock to London to splurge on luxury while avoiding the scorching heat in their local climates.

The Edit Ldn has been in expansion mode after receiving $4.8 million in a seed round funding in January to help scale its business in the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as in the U.S.

The investment was led by the New York-based Regah Ventures, an early investor in Uber, Coinbase and Reddit, with participation from sports celebrities including NBA player PJ Tucker, Premier League star Jesse Lingard and New York Giants captain Xavier McKinney, who was appointed a brand ambassador last October.

Besides Harrods, The Edit Ldn entered Qatar last year with a pop-up in Galeries Lafayette Doha and landed in Saudi Arabia via Harvey Nichols Riyadh.

Earlier this year, the resale platform also signed a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls, the team on which Michael Jordan played.