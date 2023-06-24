Tom Daley, Miguel Fete Christian Louboutin’s Astroloubi Launch in Paris

Christian Louboutin unveiled its latest sneaker style, Astroloubi, on Friday night during Paris Men’s Fashion Week with a party at Le Dernier Etage, which is located on the top floor of a building in Montmartre that offers a panoramic view of the Paris skyline.

Hitting the market later in the summer with five colorways for both men and women – white and red, green and lilac, multi-foam and navy, titan and supernova, and kismet and supernova – Astroloubi has a ’90s street-style inspired silhouette borrowing the aesthetic of the era’s basketball and skate sneakers with the brand’s signature spikes on the back counter.

A pair of Astroloubi Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

The new style is touted as the brand’s lightest low-top sneaker offering to date, 20 percent lighter than its usual all-leather counterparts. It also marks the first time the brand has used a light and breathable Lycra-covered open foam footbed as well as a fast-drying red lining.

Other new spring 2024 footwear styles were presented during the party, as well as the brand’s first hat collection, a selection of caps and bucket hats featuring a removable visor, inspired by a bright ’90s color palette.

Miguel attends the Christian Louboutin men’s spring 2024 collection presentation and Astroloubi party Getty Images for Louboutin

Guests including Miguel, Noah Beck, Burna Boy, Tom Daley, Cindy Bruna, Dan Clement, Tyrod Taylor, Miles McBride, Karl Anthony Towns, Tyler Perez, Blake Gray, Jack Wright, and Serge Ibaka danced to DJ sets by Tay James, Blue Hawaii, and Benjamin Morau and Noemi Ferst from Radiooooo.