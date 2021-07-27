Tracy Reese and Naturalizer are teaming up for a sustainable collaboration.

The designer — who has most recently been focusing on her slow-fashion business model Hope for Flowers — was inspired by color, her own personal wardrobe and her signature floral prints and hand-painted stripes for the collection. Each style was designed by Reese in her Detroit-based studio.

The Hope For Flowers x Naturalizer line, which is set to launch in March, will be made up of nine styles including flats, espadrilles and kitten heels, featuring scarlet red, sapphire blue and fuchsia colorways. It will also feature insole boards made from recycled molded plastic, recycled linings and select fabric uppers made from sustainable yarns.

“I launched Hope For Flowers because I wanted to have a social enterprise as well as a clothing brand. Key to my vision is collaborating with like-minded brands to continue to drive change. Naturalizer is on its own path toward increased sustainable offerings, all the pieces fit. This is an environment I want to be part of,” Reese said in statement.

Through Hope For Flowers, Reese’s mission is to empower women by offering product that embraces responsible practices.

With this capsule collection, proceeds will benefit Nest — a non-profit advancing the artisan and maker economy. More specifically, funds will go toward Nest’s Makers United program, which provides free resources and market access opportunities to micro-maker businesses across the country with a focus on increasing diversity within local creative economies.

Naturalizer also has used its platform to offer not only design inclusivity in recent seasons, but to spotlight stories of diverse, driven and inspiring female leaders through its “Today We Will” campaign.

Reese was featured in the campaign in April, alongside activist Rebecca Lee Funk, body positivity champion CeCe Olisa and intersectional feminist Candace Reels.

“With diverse perspectives, creativity, and talent, we believe that we can create a more sustainable future together,” said Naturalizer vice president of global design Angelique Joseph. “We are honored to be collaborating with Tracy to learn from her and further advance Naturalizer’s sustainability initiative.”

In addition, Naturalizer has increased its commitment to a more sustainable future as part of parent company Caleres Inc.’s recent environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. The brand uses responsibly-sourced leather from the Leather Working Group, eco-conscious packaging, with all shoe boxes using 80 percent recycled paper and soy-based ink, for instance.

The limited-edition capsule collection will be available on Naturalizer.com as well as at select retailers.