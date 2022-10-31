×
Under Armour Creates New Training Shoe

The SlipSpeed is designed to be worn for training and recovery.

Under Armour's SlipSpeed sneaker.
Under Armour's SlipSpeed sneaker. courtesy

Under Armour is targeting sneakerheads with its latest release.

Called the UA SlipSpeed, the slip-on sneaker is designed to be worn all day, for both training and recovery. It features what Under Armour calls a “crushable” heel design intended to address the issue of athletes stepping on the heels of their sneakers to take them off, which leads to the deterioration of the shoe’s performance attributes.

The shoe also features UA Iso-Chill, which helps disperse body heat; UA Flow cushioning technology, and a BOA Fit System, which uses a dial for an adjustable, personalized fit.

The shoe will launch on Monday.

“When we took a look at the market and spoke with athletes, what we continued to hear was the need for versatility — there was a clear demand for an innovative and versatile solution in the performance footwear category,” said Marcus Cheatham, director of product, special teams at Under Armour. “What we have created with UA SlipSpeed is a trainer that not only adjusts to fit your specific footwear needs any time of the day, but also still packs in some of our biggest performance innovations like UA Flow and UA Iso-Chill for optimum training.”

The SlipSpeed will launch in the U.S. on Monday on the Under Armour site and at Dick’s Sporting Goods. It will retail for $150. A full global launch is planned for spring 2023.

